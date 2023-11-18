French Minister of Armed Forces visits Qatar for second time in 48 hours

World News
2023-11-18 | 07:22
High views
French Minister of Armed Forces visits Qatar for second time in 48 hours
French Minister of Armed Forces visits Qatar for second time in 48 hours

The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, headed to Qatar once again in his second visit within 48 hours to this Gulf state, which is leading mediation efforts for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

