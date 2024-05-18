Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan

World News
2024-05-18 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gunmen kill three Spanish tourists in Afghanistan

Three Spanish tourists were killed and at least one Spaniard was injured in an attack by gunmen in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, Spain's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee had said that three foreign tourists and one Afghan citizen had been killed in the attack.

Four foreign nationals and three Afghans were also injured in the attack when gunmen opened fire, he added. Four people have been arrested, he said.

The Spanish foreign ministry said that the consular emergency unit had been fully mobilized and the victims and their families were being assisted.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on social messaging platform X that he was "shocked by the news of the murder of Spanish tourists in Afghanistan." There was no immediate indication of why the attack happened.

Mountainous Bamyan is home to a UNESCO world heritage site and the remains of two giant Buddha statues which were blown up by the Taliban during their previous rule in 2001.

Since taking over Afghanistan in 2021 the Taliban have vowed to restore security and encourage a small but growing number of tourists trickling into the country and sell tickets to access the Buddha statues.

Friday's attack was among the most serious targeting foreign citizens since foreign forces left and the Taliban took over in 2021.

Reuters

World News

Afghanistan

Spain

Tourists

Gunmen

Taliban

Mountainous Bamyan

LBCI Next
Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in Afghanistan
Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-12

Taliban: Death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

Taliban hits back at Pakistan military after air strikes in Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
2024-03-16

Taliban Welcomes Extension of UN Mission Mandate in Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Explosion shakes Taliban military base in northeastern Afghanistan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday

LBCI
World News
04:19

Evacuation of around 10,000 people in Kharkiv due to Russian attack

LBCI
World News
03:35

Fifty dead in heavy rain, floods in Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
02:06

Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-01

ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

UNIFIL spokesperson: Shooting incident targets joint patrol with the Lebanese Army, no injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38

Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31

White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More