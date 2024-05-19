News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi crown prince meets US national security adviser, discusses Gaza, bilateral deal
World News
2024-05-19 | 00:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi crown prince meets US national security adviser, discusses Gaza, bilateral deal
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met to discuss a broad bilateral agreement and Israel's war in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday.
The meeting in the Saudi city of Dhahran reviewed "the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, which are almost being finalised," a statement read.
The de facto Saudi leader and President Joe Biden's top security aide also discussed the need to find a "credible track for bringing about the two-state solution" for Israel and the Palestinians, stop the war against Hamas militants in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, the statement said.
The Biden administration and Saudi Arabia have been seeking to finalise the nuclear agreement, Reuters reported early this month, even as Israel-Saudi normalisation, part of a Middle East “grand bargain”, remains elusive.
The White House said on Friday that Sullivan would visit Saudi Arabia and Israel to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including Gaza and efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Bin Salman
White House
Jake Sullivan
Gaza
US
Next
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-14
White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel
World News
2024-05-14
White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:29
Russia downs US ATACMS over Crimea, at least 60 drones: Ministry
World News
03:29
Russia downs US ATACMS over Crimea, at least 60 drones: Ministry
0
World News
03:17
Ukrainian Air Force reports destroying 37 drones launched by Russia
World News
03:17
Ukrainian Air Force reports destroying 37 drones launched by Russia
0
World News
00:30
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
World News
00:30
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
5
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More