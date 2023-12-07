News
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
World News
2023-12-07 | 10:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on Thursday during a meeting at the Kremlin about the importance of discussing the Palestinian issue.
Raisi responded by stating that Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip amount to genocide, emphasizing that the bombing must cease as soon as possible.
Israel had previously expressed regret over the genocide allegations, asserting that its actions target the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and not civilians.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Vladimir Putin
Ebrahim Raisi
Palestine
Genocide
Gaza
Israel
