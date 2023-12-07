Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza

World News
2023-12-07
High views
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza
Putin tells Raisi vital to discuss Palestine; Raisi says genocide in Gaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on Thursday during a meeting at the Kremlin about the importance of discussing the Palestinian issue.

Raisi responded by stating that Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip amount to genocide, emphasizing that the bombing must cease as soon as possible.

Israel had previously expressed regret over the genocide allegations, asserting that its actions target the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and not civilians.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Vladimir Putin

Ebrahim Raisi

Palestine

Genocide

Gaza

Israel

