Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 622

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan killed 622 people, with more than 1,500 injured, the interior ministry spokesman told AFP on Monday.



In the earthquake that struck just before midnight on Sunday, "610 people were killed and 1,300 were injured in Kunar province, with numerous houses destroyed," spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said, adding that in Nangarhar province, 12 people were killed and another 255 were injured.



AFP



