Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army

World News
2023-12-18 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned the "severe lack of distinction ability" reflected in the Israeli military's targeted operations in Gaza, particularly involving the killing of Palestinian hostages, worshipers, and civilians. 

In a post on "X," Borrell reiterated his call for an "urgent" humanitarian truce, condemning the killing of "worshipers, three hostages, and hundreds of other civilians" in the latest Israeli military operations. 

"This must stop, and an urgent humanitarian truce is necessary," he wrote.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Borrell

Israel

EU

Army

LBCI Next
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: The Israeli army carried out more than 1,000 strikes in Gaza with internationally banned white phosphorus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
World News
08:12

US-based rights group accuses Israel of 'starvation' tactic in Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:46

British Petroleum suspends passage of its ships in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
05:42

US officials: Ship attacked in the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled area

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-15

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-15

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Frontex says Greece ignored migrant boat help offer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli artillery shelling hit outskirts of Jebbayn: NNA

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:21

Will appointments pass in the Military Council?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More