Borrell: Severe Lack of Distinction Ability in the Israeli Army

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned the "severe lack of d istinction ability" reflected in the Israeli military's targeted operations in Gaza, particularly involving the killing of Palestinian hostages, worshipers, and civilians.



In a post on "X," Borrell reiterated his call for an "urgent" humanitarian truce, condemning the killing of "worshipers, three hostages, and hundreds of other civilians" in the latest Israeli military operations.



"This must stop, and an urgent humanitarian truce is necessary," he wrote.

AFP