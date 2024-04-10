News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
15
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Israeli army intensified its preparations to confront any potential Iranian retaliation against strategic targets inside the country, conducting a maneuver in the north simulating simultaneous combat with Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.
This maneuver, mostly simulating a war with Lebanon, comes after it was revealed that the army has prepared a plan for such a scenario. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi requested to present it to political officials, but they refused.
A conflicting position was held by significant security bodies, suggesting that Tel Aviv needs to make a decision regarding this front.
On the other hand, readiness to respond to any Iranian attack has garnered unanimous approval.
The deployment of six Iron Dome systems aboard naval ships was approved, and special training was conducted for security mechanisms in the Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, and Nahariyya areas in the north, as well as exercises in the southern maritime area.
Amidst all these military scenarios, the war cabinet is preoccupied with the prisoner exchange deal, awaiting Hamas' response, amid great fears of non-agreement.
Israel rejects executing the deal if it does not include forty captives, while Hamas asserts it does not hold forty prisoners, and their conditions align with the criteria of this deal.
Israel has also agreed to the American proposal for gradually allowing residents of the north to return after a period of reduced tension. They plan to remove the corridor dividing the area later. However, the movement insists that all residents should be allowed to return.
Until Hamas officially responds to the deal, Iran's reaction to the attack on its consulate in Syria serves as a crucial indicator that could influence different courses of action on multiple fronts.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Israel
Iran
Response
Syria
Herzi Halevi
Iron Dome
Next
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03
Unveiling Hostilities: Israeli Strikes and Iranian Responses in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03
Unveiling Hostilities: Israeli Strikes and Iranian Responses in Syria
0
Middle East News
01:39
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria
Middle East News
01:39
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
0
World News
12:14
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
World News
12:14
Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
World News
15:16
Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
3
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
4
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33
Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More