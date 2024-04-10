Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10 | 12:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Israeli army intensified its preparations to confront any potential Iranian retaliation against strategic targets inside the country, conducting a maneuver in the north simulating simultaneous combat with Iran, Lebanon, and Syria. 

This maneuver, mostly simulating a war with Lebanon, comes after it was revealed that the army has prepared a plan for such a scenario. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi requested to present it to political officials, but they refused.

A conflicting position was held by significant security bodies, suggesting that Tel Aviv needs to make a decision regarding this front.

On the other hand, readiness to respond to any Iranian attack has garnered unanimous approval. 

The deployment of six Iron Dome systems aboard naval ships was approved, and special training was conducted for security mechanisms in the Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, and Nahariyya areas in the north, as well as exercises in the southern maritime area.

Amidst all these military scenarios, the war cabinet is preoccupied with the prisoner exchange deal, awaiting Hamas' response, amid great fears of non-agreement.

Israel rejects executing the deal if it does not include forty captives, while Hamas asserts it does not hold forty prisoners, and their conditions align with the criteria of this deal.

Israel has also agreed to the American proposal for gradually allowing residents of the north to return after a period of reduced tension. They plan to remove the corridor dividing the area later. However, the movement insists that all residents should be allowed to return.

Until Hamas officially responds to the deal, Iran's reaction to the attack on its consulate in Syria serves as a crucial indicator that could influence different courses of action on multiple fronts.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Iran

Response

Syria

Herzi Halevi

Iron Dome

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03

Unveiling Hostilities: Israeli Strikes and Iranian Responses in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06

Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
World News
12:14

Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's Demands and Challenges at the Brussels Conference for Refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:16

Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More