Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The Israeli army intensified its preparations to confront any potential Iranian retaliation against strategic targets inside the country, conducting a maneuver in the north simulating simultaneous combat with Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.



This maneuver, mostly simulating a war with Lebanon, comes after it was revealed that the army has prepared a plan for such a scenario. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi requested to present it to political officials, but they refused.



A conflicting position was held by significant security bodies, suggesting that Tel Aviv needs to make a decision regarding this front.



On the other hand, readiness to respond to any Iranian attack has garnered unanimous approval.



The deployment of six Iron Dome systems aboard naval ships was approved, and special training was conducted for security mechanisms in the Haifa, Ras al-Naqoura, and Nahariyya areas in the north, as well as exercises in the southern maritime area.



Amidst all these military scenarios, the war cabinet is preoccupied with the prisoner exchange deal, awaiting Hamas' response, amid great fears of non-agreement.



Israel rejects executing the deal if it does not include forty captives, while Hamas asserts it does not hold forty prisoners, and their conditions align with the criteria of this deal.



Israel has also agreed to the American proposal for gradually allowing residents of the north to return after a period of reduced tension. They plan to remove the corridor dividing the area later. However, the movement insists that all residents should be allowed to return.



Until Hamas officially responds to the deal, Iran's reaction to the attack on its consulate in Syria serves as a crucial indicator that could influence different courses of action on multiple fronts.