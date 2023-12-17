Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections

World News
2023-12-17 | 11:39
High views
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections

Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs crossed the border on Sunday to cast their votes in the parliamentary elections in Serbia, as Pristina and Belgrade failed to reach an agreement allowing them to vote in their cities and villages.
In the early hours of Sunday, over ten buses, chartered by Serbian authorities, were ready to depart from the Mitrovica station, according to reporters from Agence France-Presse. 
The border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia took about two hours, with hundreds of cars streaming through, according to local authorities.

World News

Kosovo

Serbs

Serbia

Parliament

Elections

