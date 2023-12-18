Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo

World News
2023-12-18 | 01:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington condemns North Korea&#39;s missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo

The United States denounced the missile test conducted by North Korea on Monday on a ballistic missile, describing it as a threat to its neighbors, according to the US State Department. 

The department stated, " These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations security council resolutions." 

Later, the White House affirmed that the United States reiterates its commitment to defend Japan and South Korea after North Korea's missile test. 

It added that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with the Director of the National Security Office of South Korea Cho Tae-yong and Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo, all condemning the missile test as a "blatant violation of several international Security Council resolutions." 

Reuters 
 

World News

United States

Missile

North Korea

Ballistic

US

State Department

LBCI Next
High-level meeting between China and North Korea coincides with missile launch tests
Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-16

Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024

LBCI
World News
2023-12-13

53 injured as Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv: Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Two ballistic missiles launched at US destroyer and ship in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
World News
2023-11-05

Russia successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:46

Reports of possible explosion near ship off Yemen's coast

LBCI
World News
01:57

High-level meeting between China and North Korea coincides with missile launch tests

LBCI
World News
11:39

Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs Cross Border for Serbian Parliamentary Elections

LBCI
World News
05:36

French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-30

Intensifying clashes: Israel launches new phase of conflict in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:12

Israel faces international condemnation amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
World News
01:31

Washington condemns North Korea's missile test and affirms support for Seoul and Tokyo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:50

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:05

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

French Foreign Minister's diplomatic moves: Halting clashes and easing escalation in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Quorum, consensus, and consultations: Bkerke's strategy for Lebanon's presidential challenge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:21

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More