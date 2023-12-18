The United States denounced the missile test conducted by North Korea on Monday on a ballistic missile, describing it as a threat to its neighbors, according to the US State Department.



The department stated, " These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations security council resolutions."



Later, the White House affirmed that the United States reiterates its commitment to defend Japan and South Korea after North Korea's missile test.



It added that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with the Director of the National Security Office of South Korea Cho Tae-yong and Japanese National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo, all condemning the missile test as a "blatant violation of several international Security Council resolutions."



