Ukrainian attack on Crimean Peninsula results in a fatality, injuries

One person was killed, and two others were injured in the Ukrainian attack on the port of Feodosia on the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the regional governor Sergei Aksyonov.



Aksyonov stated via the Telegram application, "Unfortunately, one person was killed and two others were injured in the enemy's attack on Feodosia," adding that six buildings were also damaged, and their residents were evacuated.



He noted that "the infrastructure is functioning normally."



In the early hours of Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the destruction of a Russian fleet ship in Feodosia, suspected of transporting Iranian-made drones used by Moscow in its war against Kyiv.



Shortly after, Aksyonov confirmed that the attack targeted this city, home to a crucial commercial port on the Black Sea.



While the main port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located in the city of Sevastopol, about 190 kilometers from Feodosia, many Russian ships also anchor in the port of this city, according to Russian media.



AFP