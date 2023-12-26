China urges US to not implement 'negative' content in defence policy bill

China urged the United States not to apply negative content related to China in the US National Defense Authorization Act, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated in a press conference, "If the United States decides to proceed with that, China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty, rights, and security interests unequivocally."



Last Friday, US President Joe Biden signed the defense policy bill, which includes a record annual military spending of $886 billion and addresses policies such as aid to Ukraine and countering China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.



Reuters