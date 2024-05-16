News
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16 | 12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Banking Control Commission and the Special Investigation Commission at Banque du Liban (BDL) revealed suspicions of embezzlement of funds belonging to depositors at Credit Bank.
To verify these suspicions, BDL requested documents from the management of Credit Bank.
However, the bank's management hesitated, later revealing an attempt to forge some documents in an effort to dispel suspicions of embezzlement.
Consequently, BDL appointed an interim manager for the bank, former Deputy Governor Mohammad Baassiri.
In coordination with the acting BDL governor, Wassim Mansouri, Baassiri is overseeing the investigation into the bank's documents, which revealed suspicions of embezzlement amounting to tens of millions of dollars.
As a result, BDL froze the accounts of the former chairman of the board of directors of Credit Bank, Tarek Khalifeh, his family members, and the bank's general manager, Naila Zeidan.
Information suggests that the suspects are required to return the funds immediately or face legal action by BDL before the judiciary. All information and evidence related to this case are now in the hands of the Public Prosecution, which may take automatic action.
In another banking case, a dispute arose between MEAB Bank and one of its depositors, who accused the bank of money laundering and circumventing US sanctions. The Public Prosecution in Beirut filed charges against the bank and several individuals, including Chairman of the Board Ali Kassem Hjeij.
MEAB Bank described the allegations as false, affirming its adherence to all banking principles. It stated that its local and international operations are transparent and free from any wrongdoing.
The bank revealed that due to a demand from one of its clients to settle a due debt and initiate seizure procedures, this individual filed a lawsuit that investigations proved to be unfounded.
Therefore, MEAB Bank considered the lawsuit riddled with blatant legal inaccuracies.
On its part, BDL confirmed that it has no violations related to MEAB Bank and has not received any audits or requests in this regard.
0
Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
0
Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees
Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees
0
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
0
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
0
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
0
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
0
Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations
Unlocking The Gulf Schengen: One Visa, Six Destinations
0
Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights
Exploring Hezbollah's Strategic Depth: Targeting the Golan Heights
0
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
0
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
0
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
0
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
0
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
2
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
3
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements
4
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
5
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
6
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
7
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
8
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
