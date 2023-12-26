UN expresses its 'deep concern' about the ongoing Israeli shelling in Gaza

The United Nations expressed on Tuesday its "deep concern" about the ongoing Israeli bombing of the central Gaza Strip. They urged the Israeli army to take all possible measures to protect civilians.



The spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Seif Magango, stated in a press release, "We are deeply concerned about the continuous shelling by the Israeli army in central Gaza... All attacks must strictly adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality, and taking precautions."



AFP