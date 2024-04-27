Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new call to supply his country with air defenses and deliver weapons quickly after the Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy sector on Saturday.



Zelenskyy said that Kyiv needs sufficient quantities of air defenses and other weapons to protect its cities and prevail on the front line.



He added, "Terrorism must always lose, and anyone who helps us stand against Russian terrorism is a true defender of life."



Reuters