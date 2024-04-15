Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

2024-04-15 | 12:29
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
3min
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon is gearing up to present a unified position on the refugee crisis at the upcoming Brussels Conference on Refugees at the end of May.

This concerted effort comes following a pivotal consultative meeting convened by the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which took center stage amid recent developments that put the refugee file back into the spotlight.

The Lebanese stance reached by ministers will be politically driven to secure official recognition from the European Union and the international community that certain areas in Syria have become safe.

This recognition would pave the way for exerting pressure towards Europe's acknowledgment of the possibility of Syrian refugees returning to these regions. Such acknowledgment would facilitate Lebanon's efforts to repatriate refugees through a clear and actionable plan.

Lebanon will not stand alone in confronting the European Union this time in Brussels.

Cyprus has decided to lend support, especially since Lebanon's refugee crisis reflects an issue of illegal migration, with Cyprus being one of its primary destinations.

The Cypriot President pledged to convey Lebanon's message while he was in Beirut to the EU at his upcoming meeting in Geneva.

Simultaneously, Lebanon is officially working to send a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to press for the identification of safe zones in Syria.

As Lebanon awaits these crucial steps, it is preparing a comprehensive document to present at the refugee conference.

In addition to the political aspect, the document includes demands such as defining the term "refugee" and determining who qualifies for this status, providing aid to refugees in their home countries instead of Lebanon, and assisting Lebanon in border control by offering support to security and military agencies.

The government will continue discussions on this matter next Friday.

Will Lebanon's stance be stronger this time, especially as this year's circumstances have brought the risk of displacement back to the forefront of national concerns?

