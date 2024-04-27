News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
World News
2024-04-27 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Paris 2024 Olympics flame sets sail for France
The Paris 2024 Olympic flame sailed for France on Saturday on board a three-masted ship to mark the final sprint of preparations ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26.
The "Belem" left the port of Piraeus in the morning for an 11-day voyage and will arrive in the southern city of Marseille, founded by the Greek settlers of Phocaea around 600 BC, on May 8.
Paris Games organisers had received the flame on Friday in a ceremony at Athens' Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Olympics in 1896, following last week's lighting in ancient Olympia that kicked off an 11-day Greek relay leg.
After a brief ceremony in Piraeus on Saturday the vessel set sail for France.
An estimated 150,000 spectators are expected to attend the ceremony at the Old Port of Marseille, which will host the Olympic sailing competitions and be the start of a 68-day French torch relay across the country.
The last torch bearer in Marseille will climb on the roof of the Velodrome stadium on May 9 and the relay will end in Paris on July 26 with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron during the Games' opening ceremony along the Seine river.
Organisers hope the opening ceremony, in which 160 boats carrying athletes from around the world will travel a six kilometre route towards the Eiffel Tower, will deliver a jaw-dropping spectacle.
Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks as a global audience tunes in on TV, and with security forces in the country on high alert with the Games taking place against a backdrop of wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
The French government has asked around 45 foreign countries to contribute several thousand extra military, police and civilian personnel to help safeguard the Paris Olympics.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Paris
Olympics
France
Paris Games
Next
Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project
Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-17
Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku
World News
2024-04-17
Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku
0
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
World News
2024-04-04
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
0
World News
00:49
Judge accuses seven Kurds in France of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party
World News
00:49
Judge accuses seven Kurds in France of financing the Kurdistan Workers' Party
0
World News
2024-04-26
Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war
World News
2024-04-26
Students block Paris' Sciences Po University over Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:07
Russia Extends Requirement for Major Exporters to Convert Revenues into Rubles
World News
12:07
Russia Extends Requirement for Major Exporters to Convert Revenues into Rubles
0
World News
10:03
100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest
World News
10:03
100 people arrested at university in Boston during pro-Palestinian protest
0
World News
08:34
Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project
World News
08:34
Saudi Aramco and China's Rongsheng in talks on joint petrochemical project
0
World News
07:45
Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly
World News
07:45
Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Syrian forces on high alert
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Syrian forces on high alert
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
0
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
2
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
4
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
5
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
7
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More