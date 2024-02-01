News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
World News
2024-02-01 | 01:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US State Department says Washington seeking to establish a Palestinian state
The United States is actively pursuing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel and exploring options with partners in the region, the State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Matthew Miller declined to give details on the department's internal work on the issue but said in a news briefing that the effort has been an objective of President Joe Biden's administration.
"We are actively pursuing the establishment as an independent Palestinian state, with real security guarantees for Israel, because we do believe that is the best way to bring about lasting peace and security for Israel, for Palestinians, and for the region," Miller said.
"There are any number of ways you could accomplish that. There are a number of sequencing of events that you can carry out to accomplish that objective. And we look at a wide range of options and discuss those with partners in the region and other partners inside the United States government," Miller said.
Axios reported earlier on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible US and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron also told a group of UK lawmakers that the UK government and its allies "will look at the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations," the BBC reported Tuesday.
Washington has been linking the creation of a Palestinian state with the effort to get Saudi Arabia to normalize its ties with Israel -- a push that was largely frozen after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 250 taken hostage.
But over the past few months, the conversations have resumed. US officials now also see a possible hostage deal that would free all the remaining captives in return for a sustained ceasefire as instrumental and linked to making progress in the Saudi-Israel normalization effort.
Speaking in Davos earlier this month, Blinken said there was a "new equation" in the Middle East in which Israel's Arab and Muslim neighbors were prepared to integrate Israel into the region but were equally committed to a pathway to a Palestinian state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at odds with the Biden administration over the creation of an independent Palestinian state, saying at the weekend that he would not compromise on "full Israeli security control of all territory west of the Jordan River."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
State Department
Washington
Palestinian
Matthew Miller
Antony Blinken
Israel
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
0
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Israeli minister calls for mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza regardless of Washington's stance
Middle East News
2024-01-03
Israeli minister calls for mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza regardless of Washington's stance
0
Middle East News
2024-01-31
Israeli Army kills 25 Palestinian militants in the past 24 hours
Middle East News
2024-01-31
Israeli Army kills 25 Palestinian militants in the past 24 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl's Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl's Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:43
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
World News
12:43
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli army raids An-Najah National University, arrests 25 students
0
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Middle East News
02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
5
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
8
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More