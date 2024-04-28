News
Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense
2024-04-28 | 01:48
Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense
French President Emmanuel Macron has once again expressed his readiness to "open debate" on European defense that also includes nuclear weapons, during a dialogue with European youth published on Saturday evening by the "Ebra" group of newspapers.
Macron said, "I support initiating this discussion, which must therefore include missile defense, long-range weapon deployments, and nuclear weapons for those who possess them, or those who have US nuclear weapons on their territory."
He continued, "Let us put everything on the table and look at what truly protects us reliably," adding that France will maintain its "autonomy but is ready to contribute more to the defense of European territories."
Since Britain's exit from the European Union, France has become the only member state with nuclear deterrence.
During a speech on Europe on Thursday at the Sorbonne University, the French President called for a "strong Europe" and the establishment of a "reliable" European defense alongside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in the face of Russia, which has become more threatening since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Macron clarified in his dialogue published on Saturday by several French newspapers and conducted on Friday during a visit to Strasbourg, "This may mean deploying missile defense shields, but we must ensure that they intercept all missiles and deter the use of nuclear weapons."
He added that defense effectiveness "also means possessing long-range missiles capable of deterring the Russians. And there are nuclear weapons: the French principle is that we can use them when our vital interests are threatened."
"I have previously said that there is a European dimension to these vital interests, without going into details," he added.
In his speech at the Sorbonne University, Macron addressed the issue of French nuclear weapons, which is often discussed in the context of European defense debates.
Macron said, "Nuclear deterrence is indeed at the heart of French defense strategy, and therefore it is an essential element in defending the European continent."
AFP
