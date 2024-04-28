Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense

World News
2024-04-28 | 01:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron is ready to &#39;open debate&#39; on nuclear European defense
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Macron is ready to 'open debate' on nuclear European defense

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again expressed his readiness to "open debate" on European defense that also includes nuclear weapons, during a dialogue with European youth published on Saturday evening by the "Ebra" group of newspapers.

Macron said, "I support initiating this discussion, which must therefore include missile defense, long-range weapon deployments, and nuclear weapons for those who possess them, or those who have US nuclear weapons on their territory."

He continued, "Let us put everything on the table and look at what truly protects us reliably," adding that France will maintain its "autonomy but is ready to contribute more to the defense of European territories."

Since Britain's exit from the European Union, France has become the only member state with nuclear deterrence.

During a speech on Europe on Thursday at the Sorbonne University, the French President called for a "strong Europe" and the establishment of a "reliable" European defense alongside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in the face of Russia, which has become more threatening since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Macron clarified in his dialogue published on Saturday by several French newspapers and conducted on Friday during a visit to Strasbourg, "This may mean deploying missile defense shields, but we must ensure that they intercept all missiles and deter the use of nuclear weapons."

He added that defense effectiveness "also means possessing long-range missiles capable of deterring the Russians. And there are nuclear weapons: the French principle is that we can use them when our vital interests are threatened."

"I have previously said that there is a European dimension to these vital interests, without going into details," he added.

In his speech at the Sorbonne University, Macron addressed the issue of French nuclear weapons, which is often discussed in the context of European defense debates. 

Macron said, "Nuclear deterrence is indeed at the heart of French defense strategy, and therefore it is an essential element in defending the European continent."

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Europe

Defense

Nuclear

Weapons

European Union

LBCI Next
Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine
Pope Francis visits Venice in his first foreign trip in seven months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:45

Zelenskyy issues a new call to supply Kyiv with air defenses and weapons quickly

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Macron urges European countries to establish 'credible' common defense strategy

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-22

Tehran: No place for nuclear weapons in Iran's nuclear doctrine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:30

Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner

LBCI
World News
03:12

Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia

LBCI
World News
02:51

Seven people, including minors, killed in attack in Ecuador

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Elon Musk’s X to test livestream shopping in partnership with Paris Hilton

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-11

Liverpool FC agrees record-breaking deal for Ecuadorian midfielder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15

US officials say Israel may be violating international law in Gaza, Reuters source reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

French foreign minister aims to prevent Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15

Palestinian President: Only US can prevent Israeli attack on Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More