News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
World News
2024-01-31 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
FBI chief states Chinese are targeting essential US infrastructure
Hackers linked to the Chinese government are targeting critical US infrastructure, preparing to cause "real-world harm" to Americans, FBI Director Christopher Wray told a congressional committee on Wednesday.
Water treatment plants, the electric grid, oil and natural gas pipelines and transportation hubs are among the targets of state-sponsored hacking operations, he told the House of Representatives Select Committee on competition with China.
"They're not focused just on political and military targets. We can see from where they position themselves across civilian infrastructure, that low blows aren't just a possibility in the event of conflict, low blows against civilians are part of China's plan," Wray said.
"I do want the American people to know that we cannot afford to sleep on this danger," he said.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.
Wray has repeatedly said Beijing is trying to undermine the United States through espionage campaigns, intellectual property theft and cyberattacks.
The Chinese government has previously accused the United States and its allies of spreading "disinformation" through its accusations against what Washington says are state-sponsored hacking groups.
Wray testified along with General Paul Nakasone, commander of US cyber command, and other top federal cybersecurity officials at a hearing focused on cyber threats posed by Beijing.
"This is the cyberspace equivalent of placing bombs on American bridges, water treatment facilities, and power plants. There is no economic benefit for these actions. There is no intelligence gathering rationale," said Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, the committee's chairman.
"The sole purpose is to be ready to destroy American infrastructure, which will inevitably result in mass American casualties."
Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the United States has "found and eradicated" Chinese cyber intrusions in aviation, water, energy and transportation infrastructure, and said Americans need to prepare for an unexpected attack.
Separately, officials said on Wednesday that the United States disrupted a Chinese hacking operation that targeted US critical infrastructure.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the US government launched an operation in recent months against a Chinese hacking operation, Volt Typhoon, which officials said had been spying on US infrastructure networks.
Reuters
World News
Hackers
China
US
Infrastructure
FBI
Christopher Wray
Next
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-14
Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says
World News
2024-01-14
Russia's ally China needed to end Ukraine war, Swiss diplomat says
0
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-14
China 'strongly condemns' US statement on Taiwan elections
0
World News
2024-01-11
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-11
US urges China not to interfere in Taiwan elections
0
World News
2024-01-11
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
World News
2024-01-11
China calls on US to 'refrain from interference' in Taiwan elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
News Bulletin Reports
11:22
Behind-the-scenes plan: Israeli government crafting Gaza's post-war scenario
0
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
0
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
4
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
6
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
8
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More