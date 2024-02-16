News
Kremlin: We have no information about the cause of Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-16 | 06:47
Kremlin: We have no information about the cause of Navalny's death
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Russian prison authorities are investigating all the circumstances of the death of prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Still, he has no information on the matter.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
Alexei Navalny
Death
Opposition
Leader
Russia
Dmitry Peskov
