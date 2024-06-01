Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly responded to US President Joe Biden's speech regarding the proposed prisoner exchange deal that Israel had previously agreed upon.



In his statement, Netanyahu reaffirmed that the war will not end until all objectives are achieved, including the return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' capabilities and control in Gaza.



Netanyahu's response reflected Israel's surprise at Biden's speech, which was expected to reiterate US support for Israel's fight against Hamas. Instead, Biden disclosed an Israeli proposal that had been under a military censorship ban, causing a stir and confusion. For the first time in the current negotiations on the prisoner exchange, the ball was placed in Israel's court.



The proposal had been unanimously approved by Israel's War Cabinet, indicating consent from Netanyahu and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, who publicly opposes any deal. Hanegbi had previously adopted Netanyahu's hardline stance on achieving absolute victory and prolonged combat in Gaza during discussions with the families of hostages outside the cabinet.



The timing of the proposal's revelation raises questions, particularly as it coincides with expectations of the current War Cabinet's potential dissolution following the anticipated withdrawal of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot next week.



Hamas quickly announced a positive outlook on the proposal, while Israel remained divided. Netanyahu's camp outright rejects it, with some claiming Biden is unaware of the region's realities.



Conversely, security officials in the opposing camp believe the agreement ensures Hamas' disarmament, the return of hostages, and security. They are confident that this proposal could pave the way for an agreement on the northern front with Lebanon and the reconstruction of Gaza without allowing Hamas to rearm.



This internal Israeli turmoil comes as a post-Biden speech poll revealed that 68% of Israelis distrust Netanyahu, and 82% are dissatisfied with the government's and military's actions in the northern region.



Meanwhile, the families of hostages and government opponents are resuming protests, with the Israeli proposal on their agenda.