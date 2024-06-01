Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden&#39;s proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly responded to US President Joe Biden's speech regarding the proposed prisoner exchange deal that Israel had previously agreed upon. 

In his statement, Netanyahu reaffirmed that the war will not end until all objectives are achieved, including the return of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas' capabilities and control in Gaza.

Netanyahu's response reflected Israel's surprise at Biden's speech, which was expected to reiterate US support for Israel's fight against Hamas. Instead, Biden disclosed an Israeli proposal that had been under a military censorship ban, causing a stir and confusion. For the first time in the current negotiations on the prisoner exchange, the ball was placed in Israel's court.

The proposal had been unanimously approved by Israel's War Cabinet, indicating consent from Netanyahu and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, who publicly opposes any deal. Hanegbi had previously adopted Netanyahu's hardline stance on achieving absolute victory and prolonged combat in Gaza during discussions with the families of hostages outside the cabinet.

The timing of the proposal's revelation raises questions, particularly as it coincides with expectations of the current War Cabinet's potential dissolution following the anticipated withdrawal of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot next week.

Hamas quickly announced a positive outlook on the proposal, while Israel remained divided. Netanyahu's camp outright rejects it, with some claiming Biden is unaware of the region's realities. 

Conversely, security officials in the opposing camp believe the agreement ensures Hamas' disarmament, the return of hostages, and security. They are confident that this proposal could pave the way for an agreement on the northern front with Lebanon and the reconstruction of Gaza without allowing Hamas to rearm.

This internal Israeli turmoil comes as a post-Biden speech poll revealed that 68% of Israelis distrust Netanyahu, and 82% are dissatisfied with the government's and military's actions in the northern region. 

Meanwhile, the families of hostages and government opponents are resuming protests, with the Israeli proposal on their agenda.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Biden

Proposal

Netanyahu

War

Goals

US

Deal

Suggestion

LBCI Next
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-28

French FM: We will push proposals to prevent war between Hezbollah and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31

Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-16

Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-13

Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
00:39

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More