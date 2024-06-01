News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea
World News
2024-06-01 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea
Seoul warned the public on Saturday to avoid more balloons sent from North Korea and to report them to the military or police.
South Korea's military said North Korea was sending more balloons carrying "filth" across the heavily fortified border.
North Korea sent hundreds of balloons carrying trash and excrement earlier this week, calling them "gifts of sincerity" and vowing to send more. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Saturday called this "unimaginably petty and low-grade behavior."
A public message broadcasted by the city of Seoul asked the public to refrain from touching balloons "identified in the sky near Seoul" and to report them as these were "being handled by the military."
Other regional governments had been asked to broadcast similar messages, the defense ministry said.
North Korea has said the balloons were retaliation for an ongoing propaganda campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea, who send balloons containing anti-Pyongyang leaflets, food, medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop music videos and dramas across the border.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Public
Balloons
North Korea
Next
Blinken discusses Gaza war with Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia
Trump says he will appeal historic conviction
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:51
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
World News
00:51
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
0
World News
2024-05-29
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
World News
2024-05-29
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
0
World News
2024-05-28
South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch
World News
2024-05-28
South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch
0
World News
2024-05-24
South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade
World News
2024-05-24
South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
0
World News
09:19
Italy warns against 'hasty' steps on arms supplies to Ukraine
World News
09:19
Italy warns against 'hasty' steps on arms supplies to Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
Middle East News
2024-04-16
Iranian President: Any action against Iran's interests will get a severe response
0
Middle East News
2024-03-13
Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad
Middle East News
2024-03-13
Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:20
Preliminary information: Seven injured in Israeli strike on Seddiqine in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
4
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing
6
Lebanon News
04:52
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
Lebanon News
04:52
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Lapid urges Netanyahu to heed Biden on Gaza agreement, offers support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More