Italy warns against 'hasty' steps on arms supplies to Ukraine

World News
2024-06-01 | 09:19
High views
Italy warns against &#39;hasty&#39; steps on arms supplies to Ukraine
Italy warns against 'hasty' steps on arms supplies to Ukraine

Italy's foreign minister reiterated Saturday his opposition to Ukraine using Italian weapons to strike targets in Russia, warning of a "delicate" situation in which "hasty" steps must be avoided.

A growing number of NATO countries have come out in favor of allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, but Rome, a founding member of the alliance, remains opposed.

"It is a very delicate moment, we must not make wrong moves" and avoid "hasty steps and statements," Antonio Tajani said at a meeting in Rapallo, northwestern Italy, according to the AGI and ANSA news agencies.

"Even the United States has not allowed the indiscriminate use of its weapons against Russia, but only to strike a base from which drones are launched. They are also very cautious," he added, according to AGI.

Tajani added that Italy would send another aid package to Ukraine in "weeks."

He reiterated that "we will not send a single Italian soldier to fight in Ukraine because we are not at war with Russia," according to the same agency.



AFP
 

World News

Italy

Arms

Supplies

Ukraine

