Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024

2024-06-01 | 12:35
Macron&#39;s response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
2min
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024

Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following France's support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the organizers of Eurosatory 2024, a major international defense and security exhibition, announced the cancellation of Israeli defense companies' participation. 

The exhibition is scheduled to take place on June 17 near Paris.

The announcement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his outrage over an Israeli airstrike that caused a fire, killing 45 people in a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza. 

Politico reported a French Ministry of Armed Forces official stating that the current circumstances are not conducive to hosting Israeli companies at the French exhibition. Macron is actively calling for a halt to Israeli operations in Rafah.

After France's decision, Israeli Cabinet member Benny Gantz requested French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to reconsider the ban, according to Politico.

For defense companies, Eurosatory represents a prime opportunity to showcase their latest innovations and secure new contracts. Politico highlighted that the ban places Israeli defense firms at a disadvantage compared to their competitors, including French companies.

A total of 74 Israeli defense companies are now barred from participating in Eurosatory, one of Europe's largest and most prestigious arms exhibitions. This year, approximately 2,000 companies worldwide have registered to participate in the event.

