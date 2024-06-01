MP Kassem Hashem, a member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, affirmed that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has called for consecutive electoral sessions from the beginning, while some want an open session "forever."



He pointed out that Parliament is the only remaining legitimate institution and must remain a vital and effective entity.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hashem noted that some have not accepted dialogue so far and that the statement from the Quintet Committee aligns with what Berri has been saying.



He emphasized that those who wish to engage in consultations should do so without any preconditions, with each party presenting its approach to the issues.



"The visit by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian did not yield a clear result, and the ball is now in the other party's court," Hashem said. "The current situation requires a different approach."



He added, "We are capable of electing a president at any moment we agree, and the current situation in the South necessitates having a president."



Hashem pointed out that the presidential issue is not related to events in Gaza or the south and that the situation in south Lebanon should be a motivator and an accelerating factor for reaching an agreement on the presidential elections.



Furthermore, he confirmed that resistance efforts are legitimized in ministerial statements.



On the Syrian refugee crisis, Hashem stated that the matter should be discussed with the Syrian side.



He added that there is an intention to keep the displaced in Lebanon and that most recent waves are economically driven.



Hashem also mentioned that Europeans are not helping Lebanon resolve it.