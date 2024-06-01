News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
Lebanon News
2024-06-01 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Kassem Hashem: Le Drian's tour yields no clear results
MP Kassem Hashem, a member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, affirmed that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has called for consecutive electoral sessions from the beginning, while some want an open session "forever."
He pointed out that Parliament is the only remaining legitimate institution and must remain a vital and effective entity.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hashem noted that some have not accepted dialogue so far and that the statement from the Quintet Committee aligns with what Berri has been saying.
He emphasized that those who wish to engage in consultations should do so without any preconditions, with each party presenting its approach to the issues.
"The visit by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian did not yield a clear result, and the ball is now in the other party's court," Hashem said. "The current situation requires a different approach."
He added, "We are capable of electing a president at any moment we agree, and the current situation in the South necessitates having a president."
Hashem pointed out that the presidential issue is not related to events in Gaza or the south and that the situation in south Lebanon should be a motivator and an accelerating factor for reaching an agreement on the presidential elections.
Furthermore, he confirmed that resistance efforts are legitimized in ministerial statements.
On the Syrian refugee crisis, Hashem stated that the matter should be discussed with the Syrian side.
He added that there is an intention to keep the displaced in Lebanon and that most recent waves are economically driven.
Hashem also mentioned that Europeans are not helping Lebanon resolve it.
Lebanon News
Kassem Hashem
Lebanon
South
President
Jean-Yves Le Drian
French
Nabih Berri
Next
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-19
General Aoun meets French and Italian Army Commanders: Formation of joint committee to study Lebanese Army needs, especially in South Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
0
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israel investigates shooting at Israeli-Egyptian border
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israel investigates shooting at Israeli-Egyptian border
0
World News
2023-10-25
Russian Federation Council approves withdrawal from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
World News
2023-10-25
Russian Federation Council approves withdrawal from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
4
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
6
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
07:12
Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory
7
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
00:39
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More