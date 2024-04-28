Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

World News
2024-04-28 | 02:21
High views
Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine
Russia destroys 17 drones launched by Ukraine

Russia's air defense systems destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine over its territory, Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday, with a regional official saying the attack targeted an oil storage facility in the Kaluga region.

The defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that three of the Ukraine-launched drones were downed over the Kaluga region, south of Moscow.

Vladislav Shapsha, regional governor of Kaluga, said the drones fell near an oil depot near the town of Lyudinovo.

"There were no casualties or damage," Shapsha said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian defense ministry also said nine of the Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region, and two over the Belgorod region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine's attacks on its territory or infrastructure.

Kyiv officials say targeting Russia's military, energy, and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Drones

Ukraine

War

Defense

Oil

Storage

