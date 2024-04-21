Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'

Lebanon News
2024-04-21
High views
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a &#39;unified national goal&#39;
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'

Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa.

During his sermon, Al-Rahi called on political and civil officials "to strive for a unified national goal and to compete in means and ways to achieve this goal, based on a healthy democracy that forms Lebanon's system as a 'parliamentary democratic republic' (Preamble to the Constitution, Section C)."
 
He said, "Based on this democracy, you must compete for the sake of the people and the state."

