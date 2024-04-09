Hamas' position on ceasefire proposal is 'less than encouraging' so far: White House

World News
2024-04-09 | 14:52
High views
Hamas' position on ceasefire proposal is 'less than encouraging' so far: White House
Hamas' position on ceasefire proposal is 'less than encouraging' so far: White House

The White House considered Tuesday that Hamas' position so far regarding a proposal including a ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of hostages and detainees is "less than encouraging."

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated, "We've seen the public statements from Hamas that have been, shall we say, less than encouraging," but he clarified that the Qatari mediator in the Cairo negotiations has not yet received a final response from the Palestinian movement.

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Hostages

Jake Sullivan

