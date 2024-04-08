White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire

2024-04-08 | 12:24
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire
White House says ‘up to Hamas to come through’ on Gaza ceasefire

The White House said Monday that Hamas bore the responsibility for deciding on a ceasefire in Gaza with Israel, after negotiators presented a proposal to the Palestinian militant group.

“At the end of the weekend, a proposal was submitted to Hamas. And now it’s going to be up to Hamas to come through,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a call.



Learn More