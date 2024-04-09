Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project

World News
2024-04-09
High views
Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project
Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project

President Joe Biden is seeking to revive interest in a plan to build the first high-speed rail in the US using Japanese bullet trains, with sources saying he is likely to discuss the project with Japan's prime minister in Washington this week.

The leaders may publicly voice support for the multi-billion-dollar Texas project after Wednesday's talks, which have been partly overshadowed by US opposition to another Japanese investment, Nippon Steel's planned purchase of US Steel.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state visit to Washington, the first by a Japanese leader in nine years, aims to showcase closer security and economic ties between the allies.

The project linking Dallas and Houston will be on the agenda for the talks, said three sources familiar with summit preparations, who sought anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

It is likely to be mentioned in joint statements following the talks, two of the sources said.

However, a senior Biden administration official said the project did not appear to have matured to the point where the leaders would announce progress publicly.

All the sources cautioned that the details of the final agreements could change before the visit.

Japan's foreign ministry declined to comment, saying the governments were still coordinating joint statements from the talks. The White House declined to comment.

Support from the leaders could unlock new cash from the Federal Railroad Administration and other Department of Transportation funds.

However, the project, estimated to cost between $25 billion and $30 billion, still faces potential hurdles in Texas and the US Congress.

Reuters

World News

Joe Biden

Fumio Kishida

United States

Texas

Bullet

Train

Washington

