German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan

2024-04-19 | 06:51
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan
German Chancellor calls for de-escalation after attack on Isfahan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a halt to escalation following an airstrike on the Iranian city of Isfahan, stating that Berlin would work with its partners in this regard.

Scholz told reporters on Friday, "Halting escalation remains a priority soon. We will also discuss this with all our friends and allies and work with them in this direction."

Reuters

