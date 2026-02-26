PM Salam marks one year in office: Lebanese government laid foundation for rebuilding the state

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that his government's focus remains on continuing the reforms it established, holding top officials accountable, and asserting that the cabinet will be considered resigned once a new parliament is elected. He added that his administration will not compromise with the deep state if it obstructs its work.



In an interview, Salam emphasized the importance of safeguarding judicial independence, noting that it boosts investor confidence and that financial and administrative courts should enjoy the same protection. He highlighted the principle established in recent months of "no spending without resources". He noted that salary increases requested by the military and public sector are legitimate and must be ensured.



Addressing the central bank governor, Salam said he had defended his position and followed constitutional procedures, noting that cooperation with the governor is ongoing, with weekly meetings. On the appointment of Gracia Azzi, Salam said he was not the finance minister and did not nominate her personally, but supported the political consensus.



He stressed there is no cooling of U.S. support, citing $180 million allocated to the Lebanese Army and $40 million to internal security forces over the past two months, reflecting confidence in the army's role. Salam also called for rationality and national unity, saying Lebanon does not need Iranian support and requires years to recover from the consequences of involvement in Gaza.



On security, Salam noted that the ceasefire mechanism is needed while hostilities continue, that the U.S. has scheduled three new meetings, and that Ambassador Simon Karam's role remains active. He said the second phase of the plan to centralize arms could be implemented within four months if conditions are suitable.



Salam highlighted that, for the first time, Lebanon has regained full control over the south except for areas occupied by Israel, calling it a historic achievement. He stressed the government's goal of restoring citizens' trust, unifying the state, and ensuring a single army and legal framework.



He rejected claims that foreign pressure was needed to hold elections, and said visits to the south represent a real return of state authority, with plans to secure the region's sustainability.



On electoral law, Salam said the current law guarantees expatriates the right to vote for all 128 lawmakers, with the 16th electoral district pending clarification by parliament.



Salam noted that Lebanon's electoral laws, from the Greater Lebanon period, determine sectarian seat distribution, not decrees, making it a purely legislative matter. He emphasized the separation of powers, noting cooperation and balance between the legislative authority, led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and the executive branch. He described his relationship with Berri as guided by these rules.



Salam concluded that while he and President Joseph Aoun share the same goals, they come from different experiences and approaches.



Reflecting on one year in office, he said the government has successfully limited the collapse, placed the country on a new path, and laid the foundation for rebuilding the state, with reforms and decisions on August 5 marking a new course in restoring state authority and sovereignty.