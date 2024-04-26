Columbia University faces federal complaint after arrests

World News
2024-04-26 | 01:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Columbia University faces federal complaint after arrests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Columbia University faces federal complaint after arrests

A pro-Palestinian US group filed a federal civil rights complaint against Columbia University following last week's mass arrest of anti-war protesters after the school called police to clear demonstrator encampments, the group said on Thursday.

Palestine Legal, an organization that seeks to protect the rights of people in the US to speak out on behalf of Palestinians, urged the US Education Department to probe the school's actions, which it alleges were discriminatory against those who are pro-Palestinian.

Columbia University declined to comment.

Last week, the university tried to shut down campus demonstrations by force when Columbia President Minouche Shafik took the unusual move of inviting New York City police to enter the campus, drawing the ire of many human rights groups, students, and faculty. More than 100 people were arrested, reminiscent of the demonstrations against the Vietnam War at Columbia more than 50 years ago.

Protests have since continued at Columbia and spread to other US campuses, where hundreds have been arrested in the last week.

The demonstrators were calling for an end to the Gaza war, during which Israel has killed 34,000 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, displacing nearly all of Gaza's population and leading to widespread hunger, and genocide allegations that Israel denies. The war has caused intense discourse across the United States, Israel's most important ally.

Advocacy groups note a rise in hate and bias against Jews, Arabs, and Palestinians.

Alarming US incidents include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Thursday he was following reports of allegations of antisemitism on college campuses. 

Earlier this month, a former Cornell University student pleaded guilty to posting online threats, including of death and violence, against Jewish students on campus.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Columbia University

Federal

Complaint

Arrest

Pro-Palestine

Gaza

War

Israel

United States

LBCI Next
Ukrainian court orders agriculture minister to be taken into custody
'Negative' factors building in US-China ties, FM Wang tells Blinken
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Iran downplays significance of response attributed to Israel as Gaza war continues

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-13

Canada warns citizens against all travel to Israel and Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:04

Blinken: Russia will 'struggle' in its war in Ukraine without China

LBCI
World News
06:05

Somalia detains US-trained commandos for ration theft

LBCI
World News
05:55

Trump ready to renew conservative alliance with Hungary's Orban

LBCI
World News
05:26

Moscow says it has no military or geopolitical interest in attacking NATO countries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-26

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-08

Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:12

Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Middle East News
11:36

UK, US, and Canada coordinate sanctions against Iran's military activities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More