Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping

What the Houthis have been doing in the Red Sea since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has affected international navigation.



For example, the world's second-largest container shipping company, AP Møller-Mærsk, has instructed all ships scheduled to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb strait to suspend their voyages until further notice.



Similarly, the French shipping group CMA CGM announced the suspension of the passage of all container shipments through the Red Sea. The halt of some shipping companies will impact the revenues of the Suez Canal, through which about 30% of the world's shipping containers pass daily.



According to the head of the Suez Canal Authority, 55 ships have changed their course to avoid passing through the Red Sea since November 19, 2023. This canal connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, shortening the maritime trade route between Europe and Asia without needing a longer route around Africa.



Thus, any security escalation in the Red Sea will prolong the travel time for cargo ships coming from the East to the countries of the Mediterranean Basin by about three to five weeks, and the ships will be forced to circumnavigate Africa at the Cape of Good Hope.



In conclusion, international maritime security is at risk due to the Houthi attacks. To mitigate its severity, messages from the United States and European countries to the Houthis through Oman, as announced by Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdul-Salam.



In addition, the idea of forming a maritime alliance led by the United States to protect ships in the Red Sea is in full swing. Will the negotiations succeed in Muscat, or will the maritime alliance face the Houthis?



