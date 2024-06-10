News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
World News
2024-06-10 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
Russia on Monday claimed the capture of a village located on the southern front in the eastern Donetsk region.
The defense ministry said its troops "continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Staromaiorskoye" (Staromaiorske in Ukrainian), located southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Village
Donetsk
Next
Von der Leyen seeks centrist allies after far-right election gains
Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-07
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
0
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:06
Von der Leyen seeks centrist allies after far-right election gains
World News
08:06
Von der Leyen seeks centrist allies after far-right election gains
0
World News
06:32
Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation
World News
06:32
Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation
0
World News
06:25
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe
World News
06:25
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe
0
World News
06:11
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
World News
06:11
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-08
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-06-08
Large fire erupts at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line: NNA
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
5
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
6
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More