Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

World News
2024-06-10 | 06:53
High views
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
0min
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

Russia on Monday claimed the capture of a village located on the southern front in the eastern Donetsk region.

The defense ministry said its troops "continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Staromaiorskoye" (Staromaiorske in Ukrainian), located southwest of the Russian-held city of Donetsk.

AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

