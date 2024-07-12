Biden mistakenly refers to Zelenskyy as Putin before correcting himself

2024-07-12 | 01:04



US President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin before correcting himself at the NATO summit in Washington.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, referring to Zelenskyy.

While correcting himself about two seconds later, Biden added: "President Putin, you're going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin."

The room at the summit gasped when Biden misidentified Zelenskyy as Putin. The comments came at an event at the summit during which Biden launched an initiative with allies aimed at supporting Ukraine's security needs.

Zelenskyy responded to Biden's comments by saying, "I am better (than Putin)."

Biden replied: "You are a hell of a lot better," as some in the room laughed before Zelenskyy began his own address.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended Biden on Thursday after the president's mistake. 

Scholz said: "Slips of tongue happen, and if you always monitor everyone, you will find enough of them."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a press conference of his own, repeatedly avoided answering the question as to whether Biden was fit enough to run for the US presidency. 

He instead praised Biden's role in organizing and leading what he said was a successful meeting of the NATO alliance.

Reuters

