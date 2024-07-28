US' Blinken calls on all Venezuela parties to 'respect democratic process' in election

2024-07-28 | 05:33
US&#39; Blinken calls on all Venezuela parties to &#39;respect democratic process&#39; in election
US' Blinken calls on all Venezuela parties to 'respect democratic process' in election

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Sunday for all parties in Venezuela to "respect the democratic process" in elections this weekend.

"The Venezuelan people deserve an election that genuinely reflects their will, free from any manipulation. The international community is going to be watching this very closely. We urge all parties to honor their commitments and to respect the democratic process," Blinken told reporters in Japan.

AFP

