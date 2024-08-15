Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region

2024-08-15 | 08:41
Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region
Ukraine army declares it set up administrative office in Kursk region

The Ukrainian army has set up an administrative office in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv has been mounting a cross-border offensive, Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Thursday.

"A military commandant's office has been set up to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories," Syrsky told President Volodymyr Zelensky in a meeting.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Kursk

Kyiv

Oleksandr Syrsky

