Iran threatens to target Israeli embassies worldwide if Israel targets its Lebanon mission

Iran's armed forces threatened on Wednesday to target Israeli missions worldwide if Israel were to attack Tehran's mission in Lebanon, a military spokesman said.



Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, said live on television that "if Israel commits such a crime, it will force us to make all Israeli embassies around the world our legitimate target".



On Tuesday, Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesman for the Israeli military, said it "warns representatives of the Iranian terror regime who are still in Lebanon to leave immediately before being targeted", giving them 24 hours to leave.



