Russian forces said Tuesday they had captured the key hub of New York in eastern Ukraine as Moscow -- under pressure by a Kyiv counterattack on its territory -- presses on with its offensive.



The defense ministry said its troops had captured "one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and the strategically important logistics hub (of) Novgorodskoye," referring to the town in Ukraine's Donetsk region by its former name.



AFP