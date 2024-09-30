Biden opposes Israeli ground operation, urges Lebanon ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden indicated Monday that he was opposed to Israeli ground operations in Lebanon and called for a ceasefire as tensions spiraled after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



"I'm more aware than you might know, and I'm comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now," Biden told reporters when he was asked if he was aware of reports of Israeli plans for a limited operation and if he was comfortable with one going ahead.



AFP