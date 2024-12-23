Biden commutes sentences for 37 of 40 federal death row inmates: Statement

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates, taking action ahead of the return of Donald Trump, who oversaw a sweeping number of lethal injections during his first term.



"These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder," Biden said in a statement, announcing the prisoners would serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.



AFP