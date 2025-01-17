News
Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok
World News
2025-01-17 | 10:04
Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he had a good discussion on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a number of issues, including trade, fentanyl and TikTok.
"The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform.
"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"
Earlier, the Chinese state media Xinhua reported that Xi and Trump spoke by phone on Friday, but did not provide any further detail.
Trump said on Jan. 6 that he and Xi have been communicating through representatives, expressing optimism about their relationship.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
China
Xi
Trade
TikTok
8
Lebanon News
06:53
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
06:53
Nawaf Salam discusses government formation and cooperation after "promising" meeting with Speaker Berri
