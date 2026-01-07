Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
07-01-2026 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, fuel prices were updated, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline down by LBP 11,000 and diesel decreasing by LBP 5,000, while gas prices increased by LBP 1,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,308,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,348,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,232,000
* Gas: LBP 1,189,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

updates

prices

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-02

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-23

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-16

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12

Lebanon's fuel prices drop

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-05

Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-02

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-08

Israel plans to remain in southern Syria’s buffer zone, Netanyahu says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

Saudi prince says murder of journalist Khashoggi was 'huge mistake'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-28

Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:14

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More