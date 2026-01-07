News
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
07-01-2026 | 03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, fuel prices were updated, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline down by LBP 11,000 and diesel decreasing by LBP 5,000, while gas prices increased by LBP 1,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,308,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,348,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,232,000
* Gas: LBP 1,189,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
updates
prices
Banks warn financial gap law could deepen crisis
Previous
