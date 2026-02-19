Iran's atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said Thursday that no country can deprive the Islamic Republic of its right to nuclear enrichment, after U.S. President Donald Trump again hinted at military action following talks in Geneva.



"The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment. Whatever you want to do in the nuclear process, you need nuclear fuel," said Eslami, according to a video published by Etemad daily.



"Iran's nuclear program is proceeding according to the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and no country can deprive Iran of the right to peacefully benefit from this technology."



AFP



