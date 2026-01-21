Zelensky in Kyiv, not at Davos as Trump suggested: Ukrainian presidency

President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Kyiv, his office confirmed Wednesday, minutes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Ukrainian leader was at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



"The president is in Kyiv," Zelensky's adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, after Trump told world leaders at Davos that he would meet Zelensky later on Wednesday, and that Zelensky "might be in the audience right now."





AFP