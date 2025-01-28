UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma

World News
28-01-2025 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN says food assistance halted around DRC&#39;s war-torn Goma
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma

The United Nations warned Tuesday that food assistance around the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's besieged city of Goma had been "paused" and voiced concern over food shortages.

"Food assistance activities in and around Goma have been temporarily paused. WFP is concerned about food scarcity in Goma," Shelley Thakral, the World Food Programme's spokeswoman in DR Congo, told reporters.

AFP
 

World News

United Nations

Congo

Food

Shortages

WFP

LBCI Next
Russian delegation arrives in Syria: State media
Russia's army says captured village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

WFP says $250mn needed in next six months for Syria food assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
World News
07:00

France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
06:27

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:00

France calls attacks on embassy in DR Congo 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
06:27

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies

LBCI
World News
06:09

Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says

LBCI
World News
06:02

Germany in deep economic crisis, lobby group claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Minister Hamie says government will fulfill its duties across Lebanon regarding damages from Israeli aggression

LBCI
World News
06:27

Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More