Iran executed Swedish citizen: Sweden FM

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18-03-2026 | 08:34
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Iran executed Swedish citizen: Sweden FM
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Iran executed Swedish citizen: Sweden FM

Sweden's foreign minister on Wednesday confirmed that Iran had executed a Swedish citizen, after Iranian authorities announced the first execution of a man convicted of spying since the start of its war against Israel and the United States.

"It is with dismay that I have received information that a Swedish citizen was executed in Iran earlier today," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said in a statement.

Since the man's arrest during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June, Sweden has "repeatedly raised the case at various levels with Iranian representatives," she added.

AFP

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