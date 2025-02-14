TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

World News
14-02-2025 | 02:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

TikTok returned to the U.S. app stores of Apple and Google on Thursday as President Donald Trump delayed a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app and assured the tech giants they would not be fined for distributing or maintaining it.

The popular short video app used by nearly half of all Americans went dark briefly last month, before a law took effect on January 19 that requires its Chinese owner ByteDance either to sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.

The following day, Trump signed an executive order seeking to delay the enforcement of the ban by 75 days, allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the U.S. temporarily.

Although TikTok resumed service after Trump's assurances, Google and Applekept the app removed from their U.S. app stores.

TikTok, the second-most downloaded app in the U.S. last year, said on Thursday that its latest app was now available for download.

The delay could have been because Google and Apple were awaiting assurances that they would not be prosecuted for hosting or distributing the app, according to analysts.

Trump's directive said the companies, which run mobile application stores or digital marketplaces where users can browse, download and update apps, would not face penalties for keeping the TikTok app up and running.

Reuters
 

World News

Variety and Tech

TikTok

US

Apple

Google

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
China says US should take lead in military cuts after Trump's comments
Pakistan coal mine explosion kills nine, Geo News says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

TikTok prepares to shut down app in US on Sunday, Reuters sources say

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-21

Donald Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:44

UK sanctions Russia officials in latest 'Kremlin crackdown'

LBCI
World News
05:13

US judge temporarily blocks funding freeze on aid programs: AFP

LBCI
World News
05:07

Pope Francis hospitalized with bronchitis: Vatican

LBCI
World News
04:56

EU promises to respond 'firmly and immediately' to US tariffs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Saad Hariri says Rafic Hariri's vision lives on; declares Lebanon has a 'golden opportunity' ahead in recent speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:13

TikTok returns on Apple, Google US app stores as Trump delays ban

LBCI
World News
03:30

UN chief says flow of weapons to Sudan 'must stop'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

MEA requests landing permission for two flights, Iran directs process through Lebanese Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:08

Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More