US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

09-12-2025 | 10:44
US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on entities it accused of fueling the war in Sudan, targeting what it described as a transnational network that recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains fighters — including children — to serve in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement seen by Reuters that it sanctioned four individuals and four entities linked to the network, which it said is largely made up of Colombian nationals and companies.

Reuters

